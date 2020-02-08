Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.08 Million Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in WPX Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in WPX Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in WPX Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in WPX Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WPX stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

