Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 400 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 711,670 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 997,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 422,220 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,045,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,170,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MDU opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

