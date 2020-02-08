Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 80 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.73 and its 200 day moving average is $134.32. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $113.08 and a one year high of $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

