Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 260 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

