Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $32.74. 222,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,185. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,032.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $271,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,456 shares in the company, valued at $16,654,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $961,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 26.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $5,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 150.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 73,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 96.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after buying an additional 237,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

