Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $32.74. 222,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,185. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $34.24.
In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,032.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $271,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,456 shares in the company, valued at $16,654,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $961,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 26.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $5,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 150.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 73,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 96.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after buying an additional 237,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.
Mueller Industries Company Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.