Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of copper tube and fittings; brass and copper alloy rod, bar and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum and copper impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; and fabricated tubular products. Mueller’s operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, and China. Mueller’s business is importantly linked to the construction of new homes; the improvement and reconditioning of existing homes and structures; and the commercial construction market which includes, office buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, etc. “

MLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of MLI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 222,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,185. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $271,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,654,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $729,763.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after purchasing an additional 44,445 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

