Morgan Stanley Lowers Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. Plantronics’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.89 per share, with a total value of $95,767.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,830.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Plantronics by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 269,740 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Plantronics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Plantronics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 42,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Plantronics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

