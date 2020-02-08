Mooncoin (MOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $127.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00770907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000357 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,465,495,837 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

