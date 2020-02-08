Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MNRO. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Monro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.67.

MNRO stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $61.43. 337,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,038. Monro has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monro by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Monro by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

