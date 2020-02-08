Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.38.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $180.21. 527,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,197. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $190.88. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 63.24%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total value of $3,372,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 287,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,906,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 18,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $3,015,284.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,061,478.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,948 shares of company stock valued at $61,288,421 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,093 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 11,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 58,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

