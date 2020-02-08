Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $147,909.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,172,597.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $13,025,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,673 shares in the company, valued at $186,078,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,948 shares of company stock worth $61,288,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.21. The stock had a trading volume of 527,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,338. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $190.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.86. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.