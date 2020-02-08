Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moneygram International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of MGI opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Moneygram International has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

In related news, insider Ripple Labs Inc. purchased 626,600 shares of Moneygram International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,569,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,237,523 shares in the company, valued at $25,573,844.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of Moneygram International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Moneygram International by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

