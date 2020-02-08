Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MBRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Moleculin Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 866,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

