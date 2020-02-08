Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 14.08%. Moelis & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of MC stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $39.12. 1,001,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,141. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.