Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) PT Raised to $49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

MC stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.12. 1,001,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,141. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Moelis & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,430,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Moelis & Co by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Moelis & Co by 570.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 206,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

