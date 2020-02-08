Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MOBL. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobileiron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $4.53. 4,877,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,012. Mobileiron has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,991 shares of company stock valued at $463,759. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mobileiron by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 371,229 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mobileiron by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mobileiron by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 68,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mobileiron by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 208,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mobileiron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.