Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 107.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Mobileiron updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of MOBL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 4,877,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. Mobileiron has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $492.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In other Mobileiron news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,991 shares of company stock valued at $463,759 over the last three months. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

