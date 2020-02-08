Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $340.42

Shares of Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $340.42 and traded as high as $368.32. Mitsui & Co Ltd shares last traded at $362.38, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.15 and its 200 day moving average is $340.56.

About Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

