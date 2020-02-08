Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Trading Down 2.1%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15, approximately 1,073 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

