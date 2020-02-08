Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Stock Price Down 37.5%

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s share price traded down 37.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.80, 10,950,030 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 4,874,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

The company has a market cap of $42.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

