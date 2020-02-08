Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NERV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerva Neurosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.15.

NERV stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 160,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 12,519 shares of company stock valued at $88,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 48,647 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

