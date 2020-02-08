Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Earns Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $26.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. 75,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,351. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,951,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 692,771 shares of company stock worth $11,323,920 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

