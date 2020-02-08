Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Now Covered by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Middlesex Water’s FY2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Middlesex Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.25.

MSEX traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $68.15. 33,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.25. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

