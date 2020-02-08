Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of MPB stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. 6,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,753. The company has a market cap of $220.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 16.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Theodore W. Mowery acquired 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $25,947.83. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

