Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,962 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 87,167 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.6% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.89. 33,197,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,855,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $185.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

