Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,358 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $185.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.