Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 51,210 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 261.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,753,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,850,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

