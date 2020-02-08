Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 63,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,316,000 after buying an additional 51,466 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 39.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 40.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $4,496,000.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

