Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Given New GBX 630 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target (up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Micro Focus International to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,227.50 ($16.15).

MCRO opened at GBX 772.10 ($10.16) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,061.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,190.83. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of GBX 998 ($13.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60). The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other news, insider Kevin Loosemore acquired 64,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £491,372 ($646,372.01).

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

