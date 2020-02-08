M&G’s (VTY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of M&G (LON:VTY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,380 ($18.15) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,170 ($15.39).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VTY. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on M&G from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,428 ($18.78).

VTY stock opened at GBX 1,398 ($18.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 996.50 ($13.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,431 ($18.82).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

