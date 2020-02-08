MGIC Investment’s (MTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.25. 3,377,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,830. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 55.50%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 74,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,040,894.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,231 shares of company stock worth $2,493,594. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,465,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,955,000 after purchasing an additional 376,588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,021,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,030,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,780,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,077,000 after purchasing an additional 886,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,364,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 970,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.