MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

MGIC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

MTG opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 55.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 57,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $808,274.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,629,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,102,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 176,231 shares of company stock worth $2,493,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTG. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

