Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode's components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MEI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Methode Electronics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Methode Electronics by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 270,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

