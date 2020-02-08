MetaHash Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.84 or 0.03017953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00225062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00130489 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,823,859,029 coins and its circulating supply is 1,661,051,298 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

