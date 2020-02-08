Metadium Trading Up 30.4% Over Last 7 Days (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Metadium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Bytex, Kucoin, Coinsuper and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $6.16 million and $74,486.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bytex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

