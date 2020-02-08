Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Sells 3,755 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.78. 681,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

