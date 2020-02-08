Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Grows Stock Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after purchasing an additional 951,754 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,703,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,707,000 after purchasing an additional 751,495 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,293,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC by 814.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 266,801 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,626. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,607. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 215.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

