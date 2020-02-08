Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management reduced its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,935 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 71,588 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Cinemark stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. 992,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,246. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

