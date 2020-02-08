Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Buys 4,260 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Brunswick by 37.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 71.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

Brunswick stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.56. 615,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.93. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

