Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $1.79. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Shares of MLAB opened at $268.21 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $181.21 and a 12 month high of $271.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.68. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 112.22 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $1,884,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,265,510.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total value of $166,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,119 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,829.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

