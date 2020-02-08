Meristem Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

XOM stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

