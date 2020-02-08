Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Get Meridian Bank alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The company has a market cap of $131.25 million and a P/E ratio of 12.44. Meridian Bank has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bank stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Meridian Bank worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bank (MRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.