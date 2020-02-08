Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Given $23.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Meridian Bank’s rating score has improved by 11.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Meridian Bank an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of MRBK opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $131.25 million and a PE ratio of 12.44. Meridian Bank has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.89.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bank will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bank stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Meridian Bank worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

