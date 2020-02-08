MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 229,957 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 229,957 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Invesco by 67.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,972,000 after buying an additional 2,706,950 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 940,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,858,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after buying an additional 396,078 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,600,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after buying an additional 379,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

