MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LM. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 8.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 1.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

In related news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 49,554 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

LM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

NYSE:LM opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.