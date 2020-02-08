MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,799 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 564.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 221,205 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.94.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

