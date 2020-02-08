MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $1.68 Million in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 49,856 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 562,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Macquarie began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

