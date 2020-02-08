MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 2,267.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,920 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX opened at $54.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $302,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,370 shares of company stock worth $11,037,648. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

