MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 104,079 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,079 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Vereit were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vereit by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vereit by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vereit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

NYSE VER opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.69 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

