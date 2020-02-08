Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Meredith had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Meredith stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,431. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. Meredith has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

